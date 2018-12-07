Lace up for the Ho Ho Ho Herrin 5K

HERRIN, Ill. -- Tis the season for eating and drinking, so a little exercise never hurts. The Herrin Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 5K run Saturday morning to honor the memory of a longtime doctor from our area.



Registration for the Herrin Ho Ho Ho 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. The race is at 9 at the Herrin Civic Center. A portion of the proceeds will go to the SIH Cancer Center in memory of longtime chamber member Dr. Rubright.

You can learn more here.