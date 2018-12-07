Job Squad: December 7, 2018

WSIL -- The Jackson County Health Department tops this week's Job Squad report.

The department is hiring a public health environmentalist. It's a full time position with 35 hours per week and includes full benefits.

Candidates need to have a bachelors degree and be willing to work weekends when needed. Applications will be accepted through December 20. Send yours to PO Box 307, Murphysboro, IL 62966 or email here.

A couple of opportunities to relocate. Wexford Health is hiring registered nurses. Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln is looking for RNs. They are offering a three thousand dollar sign on bonus for these positions. Apply here. Also, Southwestern Correctional Center in East St. Louis is looking for an overnight RN. Apply here. Both of these openings are said to be great for new graduates. You can apply here.

HireLevel in Marion is looking for an HVAC Service Technician. They want someone with five years of heating and cooling experience. The shift is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. week days with occasional Saturday work. Pay is between $19 and $25 an hour. Learn more here.