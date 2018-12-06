FDA approves drug for dogs scared by noise

WSIL -- Does your dog show signs of distress around loud noises? The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved a tablet that may help your dog.

The FDA announced Tuesday that its Center for Veterinary Medicine approved the noise aversion drug Pexion, manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica of St. Joseph, Missouri.

The prescription-only tablet is to be administered twice daily beginning two days before an expected noise event (like New Year's Eve or the Fourth of July) and then throughout the event.

The drug is available in 100 mg or 400 mg and is dosed according to a dog's weight. The approval comes after a study of 90 dogs who previously demonstrated aversion behaviors in response to fireworks, such as hiding, trembling, urinating, or panting.

Dogs who took Pexion showed reduced signs of distress compared to those who received a placebo.

According to the FDA news release, common adverse reactions to the drug include "ataxia (difficulty standing and walking), increased appetite, lethargy and vomiting." The owners of three of the dogs that received Pexion also reported that their dogs became aggressive, including growling towards a young child and lack of restraint or self-control towards other dogs.