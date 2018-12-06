Cairo Police looking for safe drivers this holiday season - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cairo Police looking for safe drivers this holiday season

CAIRO, Ill. -- If you are driving in Cairo the week before Christmas, you may actually want to be pulled over. 

The Cairo Police Department will be looking for drivers who exhibit safe driving techniques and reward them with an instant Illinois lottery ticket. The operation will reward safe drivers as well as create positive interactions between police and the public.

The money used to purchase the lottery tickets was donated by the men and women of the Cairo Police Department and City of Cairo Municipal Government employees.

