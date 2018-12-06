Judge sentences former Webber Township School District worker to 15 years in prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Jefferson County Judge Jerry Crisel sentenced Sabrina Wheatley to 15 years in prison.

In July, a Jefferson County jury found Sabrina Wheatley guilty on all counts of embezzling more than $300,000 from Webber Township School District in Bluford where she used to work.

Wheatley faces charges of Class X felony theft of government property in excess of $100,000, Class 3 felony official misconduct and two Class 4 felony counts of filing fraudulent tax returns.

The Class X charge has a mandatory sentencing of between 6 and 30 years in prison. Alexis Overstreet, one of the the prosecutors, asked for a 15-year prison sentence, and the judge granted the sentence.

"If prosecutors asked for a 30 year prison sentence, I would have granted it," Judge Crisel adds.

Paige Strawn, Wheatley's defense lawyer said she's surprised at the judge's sentencing and she isn't giving up on this case

"We're already filing a motion to reconsider and we scheduled a hearing," said Strawn.

Information for the hearing hasn't been released. News 3 asked Wheatley for a comment regrading the judgment, she declined to respond.