Nine more people fall ill due to E. coli linked to romaine lettuce

WSIL -- Nine more people have been reported ill in the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) last update on November 26.

Fifty-two people in 15 states have been sickened since October, including two people in Illinois, the CDC said Thursday. Nineteen of them have been hospitalized, including two people who developed a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The E. coli outbreak announced just before Thanksgiving follows one in the spring that sickened more than 200 people and killed five, and another last year that sickened 25 and killed one.

The FDA says it believes the contaminated romaine most likely came from central California. Experts however, still advise consumers throw out the ones they have at home as they work to get safe romaine into the market from other regions. It's not yet known how romaine got contaminated in the latest outbreak.

You can read about the outbreak from the CDC by clicking here.

