Murder suspect criticizes witnesses in letter to judge

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Another man accused of murder in Carbondale says his attorneys aren't representing him well.

Prosecutors believe Jarrell Pullen shot Javon Trott to death in May 2017.

Pullen wrote a letter to Judge Mark Clarke, asking him for help in writing motions in his case.

In that letter, he also questions the statements given by two witnesses in the case.

"The issue I'm having is the credibility and competency of the witnesses that the state's attorney is trying to use against me," Pullen wrote. "In court, I remember you saying that the credibility of the witnesses is very important."

Pullen said the two witnesses gave "very different stories" about what happened the night Trott died.

Prosecutors believe Pullen was romantically involved with a 14-year-old girl and killed Trott out of jealousy.

Pullen doesn't say specifically what motion he wants to file regarding the two witnesses, but he claims he's not able to file any motions because he doesn't have access to ink pens in jail. He wrote the letter to Judge Clarke in pencil.

Pullen also said the lawyers that have been appointed to him have failed to file motions he feels are important.

Because Judge Clarke retired, Judge Ralph Bloodworth has taken over Pullen's case, and he set a case management conference for Jan. 14.

There are pending motions from the defense to limit the use of evidence in the case that will likely be discussed at that hearing.