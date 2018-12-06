Illinois reports increase in deer harvested during firearm seaso - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois reports increase in deer harvested during firearm season

DESOTO, Ill. -- Deer hunting season means big business for meat processing plants.

Numbers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources show a slightly larger haul for hunters this year during firearm season: 80,896 compared to 80,117 in 2017.

Jackson County had the highest number of deer harvested, 2,439, also a slight increase from last year.  

Shirley Farm's processes deer meat in De Soto. The owner, Mark Shirley, said it's a busy time for the business.

"Shotgun season is usually a big rush," Shirley said. "You have to get everything done in a hurry, so you work a lot of hours during that time, but once you get caught up, then you can relax."

Hunting season isn't over yet. The muzzleloader-only season takes places this weekend and archery deer season continues through Jan. 20.

