Report says high levels of mold found at Tamms prison

TAMMS, Ill. -- A restoration company found high levels of mold at the old Tamms Correctional Center.

State leaders closed the supermax facility in 2013. Three years later, ExecuClean Restoration performed an inspection. The company found high levels of mold in several areas of the prison. It said the reason why mold has grown easily is because ventilation has been shut off, along with leaks in the roof.

Rep. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) said state leaders mismanaged Tamms, "It's inexcusable. It shouldn't have happened. It shouldn't have been allowed to happen. Had they used the facility the way it was originally designed to be used, I think you probably wouldn't have had the pushback from a lot of the (opposing) organizations."

The prison closed amid pressure from reform groups that said conditions at the prison were inhumane, particularly to people with mental health issues. Bryant said she plans to file a bill next year to reopen the nearby Tamms work camp, which is not listed in the mold report.