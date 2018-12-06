IDNR: Feeding deer, even outside of hunting season, still illegal

WSIL -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources wants to remind people that it's still illegal to feed wild deer.

From corn, to liquid nutrients and mineral blocks, feeding deer, even outside of hunting seasons, has been illegal in the state since 2002. A deer feeding ban was enacted as a means to slow Chronic Wasting Disease.

Despite this, many farm supply and outdoor stores still stock and market these products as wildlife foods, or attractants in Illinois.

"We will get calls saying they have a deer in the neighborhood and they want to know if it's ok for them to give corn or things like that," said Ed Cross, IDNR communications director. "We understand that people have the best of intentions, but we want to stress that it's breaking the law."

It's also common for out of state hunters to run across these products in the store and think because they're being sold, they're legal to use.

For questions related to the state's wildlife code, contact your local conservation police officer. A list can be found here.