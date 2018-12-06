Santa, free cookies and hot chocolate for "A Christmas to Rememb - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Santa, free cookies and hot chocolate for "A Christmas to Remember"

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The 8th Annual Christmas in Carterville event will include new activities for all ages.

The theme for this year's event is "A Christmas to Remember" and city leaders hope to make it just that with some new additions.

City Clerk Khrissy Hollister says the committee took suggestions from visitors last year to include activities for older kids. This year, a teen activity area has been added. 

Also, there will be free cookies, hot chocolate, and cider on hand. Kids will be able to take photos with Santa and much more.

Christmas in Carterville is Friday, December 7 in the Downtown area from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.

