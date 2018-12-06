Cheers to St. Nicholas Day! - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cheers to St. Nicholas Day!

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- December 6 is known as St. Nicholas Day. For the second year in a row, News 3 This Morning is celebrating the holiday with St. Nicholas Brewing Company. 

There are now two locations, Du Quoin and Chester. On December 22 you can have beer with Santa and Krampus at the Du Quoin location. It's from 2 until 4 that day.

Brew master Paul Plett shared some of his work with us. Watch the video for more details.

