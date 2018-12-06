Pets of the Week: December 6, 2018 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: December 6, 2018

PAWS' Place Adoption Center: (618) 833-3647
Jefferson Co. Animal Control: (618) 244-8024
Jefferson Co. Animal Control: (618) 244-8024
Finding Forever Animal Rescue: (815) 766-2198
Union Co. Animal Control: (618) 833-4915

WSIL -- There are several animals looking for a new place to call home in our region.
 
We begin with Maggie. She's about 30 pounds and is full of energy. Maggie is available at PAWS Place Adoption Center in Anna.

There's a four year old pit bull mix needs a name too. She is available at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

Also in Jefferson County, a Collie mix. He's about a year old and needs to be the only pet in the family.

Tic and Dinah are next. They have been at Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion for most of 2018.

Lucy Lucy is a dog so nice they named her twice. She's a two year old beagle and was owner surrendered to Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

