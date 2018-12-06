Radio host's son hires private investigator to investigate father's death

WSIL -- The son of a California radio host found dead in our area tells News 3, he's hired a private investigator. Raphael Taliaferro, Jr. wants to learn more about his father's death and his father's wife of six months.

"The unofficial autopsy report that I got straight from the coroner's mouth is that they look at my father's brain and saw that he has been suffering from dementia for at least 5 years," Taliaferro, Jr. said.

Raphael "Ray" Taliaferro disappeared Nov. 10 from Massac County and his body was found Sunday in a wooded area in Paducah.

According to the preliminary autopsy results, no foul play was suspected in his death. Taliaferro, Jr. flew from California to Paducah on Sunday to help search for his dad. Two teens found the Ray Taliaferro's body that day.

Charlotte Crawford is the widow of the radio host. Taliaferro, Jr. says Crawford refuses to communicate with the family and is taking his father's remains to New Jersey. Taliaferro, Jr. wants his investigators to confirm that no foul play was involved in his father's death.

"I know the Paducah Police have a lot on their hands and I don't want to say they rushed the process but I feel like the statement they made about the body wasn't correct," Taliaferro Jr. said. "Just because the body is intact doesn't mean there wasn't foul play involved in his death."

Taliaferro Jr. says the family is currently planning a memorial service in San Francisco.

