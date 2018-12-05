Herrin city hall receives makeover

HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin City hall's makeover is nearly complete. The 40-year-old carpet is being replaced throughout the building, and last week the walls were repainted.

Mayor Frattini says the council chamber will be complete with new chairs in time for Monday night's meeting. The rest of the building will be done by the end of the year.

The renovation is costing the city around $30,000 and is being paid for from the TIF fund.