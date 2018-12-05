New businesses open in Herrin

HERRIN, Ill. -- More businesses plan to call Herrin home, giving shoppers in the growing town more options.

If you've driven on Route 148 through Herrin recently, you have probably noticed construction and new business signs.

Businesses like Sonic, Arby's, and Joe's Pizza and Pasta are new to the town of 12,000 people.

Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini says restaurants aren't the only thing coming to the city.

"We also have activity at the old Maytag plant," Frattini said. "A new business is working on opening 40,000 square feet of that facility."

LiQuiTube is also opening new doors in Herrin. Currently the company has two locations in Marion and Carterville, but will be moving both of those under one roof at the old East Side Lumber Building on Herrin Street. The company is known for the tire sealant across the world.

Frattini says there will also be an announcement coming soon about the old Save-A-Lot building, "I can tell you it will not be a grocery store." Frattini says he has only heard good feedback from the community. "I think the community recognizes and appreciates what is happening by bringing new business opportunities to the city," Frattini said.

Herrin residents like Amy Salazar says business growth is a good thing for the growing town, "It's going to open us so many different job opportunities for so many different residents and bring recognition to Herrin."

Salazar and her family moved to Herrin from the Chicagoland area two years ago.

"We wanted somewhere our children could grow up and be happy and we wanted something that when you walk into a building they know who you are," Salazar said. She says her son was just hired as a shift manager at the future Arby's in Herrin. "It's going to mean a lot to everyone in Herrin that they will have a place to go for work or any type of recognition," Salazar said.

Mayor Frattini says this shows other towns you can do business no matter your population, "I think that this shows you can do business in Illinois and that you can certainly do business in Herrin."

Frattini says Arby's will be open after the first of the year and Joe's Pizza and Pasta is planning to open in the middle of January.

For the people who are wondering what is happening to the veteran's memorial on the side of the building of Joe's, Frattini says the mural isn't going anywhere.