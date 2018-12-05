Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for $1

WSIL -- If you like Krispy Kreme donuts, you may want to head to Marion for a couple dozen next week.

On Wednesday, December 12 (12/12), the day the donut chain is calling "Day of the Dozens", you can get a second dozen of glazed donuts for just $1. You have to pay regular price for the first dozen, which can be comprised of your choice of donuts. The $1 dozen is 12 original glazed.

The one-day sale is limited to two boxes per customer.