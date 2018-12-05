Infants' Ibuprofen recall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Infants' Ibuprofen recall

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Tris Pharma is recalling liquid Infants' Ibuprofen it sells as generic brands for CVS, Walmart, and Family Dollar because the medicine may have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The recall states that some infants who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury.

Adverse effects that may be experienced are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects. To date, Tris Pharma, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the lots of product that are the subject of this recall.

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and was packaged in 0.5 oz. bottles. You can click here for more information on the recall.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 (Monday through Friday, 7:00am - 7:00pm CST) or via email.

