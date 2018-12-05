Kids participate in 'Shop with a Cop' in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- For the first time, Brittny Johnson and her two kids are participating in Du Quoin Police Department's annual "Shop with a Cop". She found out about the event through a friend and is excited to be chosen.

"With all the bills, this helps a lot because I know they really need gifts," Johnson explains. "So I'm super excited about it, and clothes (they need) coats and shoes."

Her daughter, Ariana, has her mind set on special toy. "I want a baby doll with a pink outfit," she says.

Two sisters were also among the total 46 families to be selected. They brought their kids, Isabella and Corbin, and headed straight to the clothes department before going to the toy aisles.

The family makes the event an annual tradition. "It means a lot to us that we get to spend time together and take time out of our day to do it," one sister says.

The Du Quoin Police Department has been hosting the event for more than a decade. This year, 107 children were all given $100 to spend, which was made possible through local donations and fundraisers.

Chief Leslie Vancil says both children and cops alike enjoy the day together, "They love having good positive contact with families and the kids. People don’t always see us in the best of light and this is a way for them to see us in a good light."

The city's firefighters, Perry County deputies, and state troopers also joined in, hoping to bring smiles to deserving families.