Multiple fires in Massac County worry residents

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- Some residents in the community of Massac County claim they are scared for their safety. This comes after another suspicious fire Tuesday night. Massac County deputies and fire investigators are searching for whoever responsible for a string of six house fires in the county, all within about a month. Six of the fires have already been confirmed as arson.

Officials say so far the arsonist has been targeting vacant homes and sheds. Residents in the area tell News 3, they're not happy the arsonist hasn't been caught, and hope to see a suspect behind bars.

"We've seen the smoke and we've seen the flames flaring and I couldn't get out there due to my condition it went on for a long, long time," said Carl Horntrop, Massac County resident.

Horntrop says he's been following the news regarding these fires, but he didn't think the place next to him would be the arsonist's next target.

"More than surprised because I thought they were stealing but apparently they just like to burn buildings," said Horntrop.

The fires were in the Hillerman area, the Joppa area, and on Highway 45. Chad Kaylor with the Massac County Sheriffs Office said they're investigating six confirmed arsons and a possible seventh on Grand Chain Road.

"Several hours have gone into this I ask the community to bare with us as we do our job," said Kaylor. Officials said they have leads but made no arrest yet.

Fire investigators are still looking into the exact cause of Tuesday night's fire.