Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living Remembers President Bush's ADA Contributions

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- People across the nation are remembering President George H.W. Bush for many things, but some locally are celebrating his work for Americans with disabilities.

The Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living helps those with disabilities through provisions made by the former president.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the American Disabilities Act (ADA) into law. According to Barbara Anderson, who works at the center, the ADA helps them help others.

“We have people now that we can go right into the store, or right into the business, and help them to learn their jobs. I don’t know what happened ages ago, but this is something that we’re doing now, and we’re able to because of the ADA,” Anderson said.

She says not everyone sees how the ADA affects daily life for those with disabilities, but many people will benefit from it at some point in their life.