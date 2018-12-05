Carterville High School students holding 'business clothing' drive

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- They say clothes make the man or woman and a group of students from Carterville High School is doing its part to help with that.



Future Business Leaders of America students are holding a Career Wear Share: Business Clothes Drive. It's pretty simple, they want you to donate your gently used dresses, suits, ties and other items.

Clothing can be dropped off at Carterville High School between the hours of 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. (Dec. 10-14) and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15.