Officials respond to another fire in Massac County, amid arson investigation

WSIL -- The Massac County Sheriff's Department responded to another fire tonight near Hillerman, Illinois, as they continue to investigate a string of arsons.

The sheriff's department tells News 3 they were called out to a fire on Grand Chain Road. Sunday night, a trailer caught fire on the same road.

Currently deputies are investigating a string of six suspicious house fires at vacant homes in the last month. Five of those fires have been confirmed as arson.

It is still to early for officials to determine whether tonight's fire is connected.