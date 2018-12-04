Man, boy arrested for allegedly slashing tires in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Harrisburg police have arrested two people in connection with approximately 25 reports of tire slashings within a 24-hour time frame.

Ryan Merritt was arrested on multiple charges, as was a male juvenile. A second male juvenile was released to his mother. Harrisburg police found the man and two boys near the site of a reported slashing on W. Parish Street and they matched the description of the suspects.

Merritt faces two counts of burglary and several counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.