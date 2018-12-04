Trial scheduled to determine murder suspect's fitness for trial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trial scheduled to determine murder suspect's fitness for trial

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A jury will decide whether a Jefferson County man accused of murdering his brother is fit to stand trial. Matthew Sloan faces charges in the shooting death of his brother, David Sloan, in July.

Dr. Angeline Stanislaus determined Sloan is mentally fit for trial, but Sloan's lawyer says that isn't the case, so a group of six people will decide the issue before the case goes any further.

Prosecutors believe Matthew shot David after a night of drinking and arguing on July 4. At the time, investigators said Matthew admitted to the shooting. He has not entered a formal plea yet, pending the outcome of his fitness exam.

A judge scheduled the trial to determine Sloan's mental fitness to start February 13.

Both the prosecutor and Sloan's lawyer will question the doctor who conducted the fitness exam and then a jury will decide what happens next.

