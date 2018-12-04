Sheriff speaks on incident involving Saline County man, deputy

SALINE CO., Ill. -- For the first time, law enforcement speak out on Friday's incident involving a Saline County man and a deputy.

Saline County Sheriff Whipper Johnson says on Friday afternoon, Captain Jared Campbell was serving a warrant issued by Franklin County to Jeffery Banks. He explains that it's common for agencies to work together on active warrants and that Banks' warrant was for violation of a bail bond.

According to public records, the 46 year old had an aggravated DUI charge in 2014 and had a re-sentencing for the charge on October 29.

Documents also show he had encounters with authorities in Saline County several times. The past incidents include a DUI in 2004, driving on a suspended license in 2007, and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle in 2008.

When the deputy arrived to the home, between Carrier Mills and Harrisburg, he had brief contact with Banks. However, before taking him into custody, Banks was able to get to a firearm from a black truck parked in the driveway.

"The deceased was able to pick up a firearm and take his own life," Johnson says.

Banks proceeded to fire one shot into his upper chest. He lived at home with his grandmother, who was there when the incident took place.

"His grandmother was at the residence but not outside," Johnson confirms.

At that point, additional law enforcement were called to the scene. "When we responded we had our firearms out because we didn't know the exact nature of the call. We just knew that there were gunshots fired and there was an officer on scene," he says.

Johnson clarifies that rumors of the deputy being shot at are false. He says the deputy was never threatened.

Meanwhile, Banks was still breathing when being taken away by ambulance. The Saline county coroner has confirmed he later died at the Harrisburg Medical Center.

At this time, Johnson says Illinois State Police are still investigating but it's not a criminal case, "Anytime there is a death involving a firearm, it's just prudent to have outside agency investigate it. Where they do the photographs, the diagrams and collect the firearm."

Sheriff Johnson adds he wanted to clarify how Friday's events unfolded sooner, but waited to speak on Bank's death until out-of-state family could be notified.