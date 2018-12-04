Man sentenced to 65 years for Mt. Vernon murder

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A judge sentences a man to 65 years in prison for a deadly shooting.

A jury convicted Roderick Oats in August for the death of Carlos Johnson.

Prosecutors said Oats shot Johnson in July 2017 near the city park following an argument over a woman.

Oats still faces charges in Marion County for possession of a stolen weapon.

The next hearing in that case is set for Jan. 29.