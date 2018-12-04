Man convicted for fatal DUI wants sentence reduced

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A man sentenced to prison time for a fatal DUI crash that happened in June of last year wants to reduce his sentence.

A judge sentenced Cole Stevens to 14 years for the crash that killed Emma Caserotti, 18, and severely injured another teen in Jefferson County.

His lawyer says there were only trace amounts of drugs in his system at the time so the sentence is too harsh.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.

