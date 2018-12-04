Jackson County board picks new chairman

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The Jackson County Board picks its new chairman.

Board members picked Keith Larkin to lead the board. He's served on the board for the last seven years, representing the east part of Carbondale.

Larkin replaces John Rendleman, who remains on the board, but stepped out of the chairman role to spend more time with his law firm and his family.

Larkin said the biggest challenge facing the board is declining revenue from taxes and court fees.

"We're going to have to do some serious budget work to make sure that we're able to live within our means, continue to provide services, but not do it on the backs of property tax payers in Jackson County," Larkin said.

Board members also approved Liz Hunter to be vice-chairman of the board for another term.