5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella

UPDATE 12/12/18 AT 6:10 P.M.:

ATLANTA -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 87 more people have been sickened with salmonella linked to the tainted beef.

That brings the number of people sickened to more than 330 in 28 states since August.

Ninety-one of those affected have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/4/18 AT 5:46 P.M.:

WASHINGTON -- JBS Tolleson, Inc., is recalling an additional 5.1 million pounds of raw beef, sold under several brands including the Kroger brand because it could be contaminated with Salmonella Newport.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the expansion of a previous recall today. It now includes approximately 12,093,271 pounds of non-intact raw beef products, including ground beef, that were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to September 7, 2018.

You can click here for a list of the products, and click here to view the product labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 267" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a retail locations and institutions nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.