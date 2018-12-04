Southern Illinoisans voice their energy concerns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinoisans voice their energy concerns

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinoisans got to share their concerns about clean energy with a utilities advocacy group. The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) stopped in Carbondale Tuesday morning.

CUB relays local opinions to the state legislature. Tuesday, locals voiced their opinions about clean energy infrastructure and feasibility.

One of the largest talking points discussed at the meeting, was how rural communities can develop the infrastructure needed to support electric transportation.

Amanda Pankau, the Energy Campaign Coordinator with Prairie Rivers Network, said one of the ways we can boost infrastructure is to start with public vehicles, "Public fleets, so police cars, if those could go become electric vehicles first and we would need the infrastructure for them, so that would allow private people to purchase an electric vehicle, so prioritizing public electric vehicles could be a way we help rural communities have electric cars.”

Southern Illinois University hosted today's meeting, which focused on creating clean energy jobs, reducing carbon emissions, electric vehicles, and more efficient energy.

