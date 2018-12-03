Restaurant Report Card: December 3, 2018

WSIL -- We have more on what inspectors in Jackson and Williamson Counties found in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

The Williamson County inspector gave Hong Kong Buffet at the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion an 89. One critical violation was found during the October check. It was a five point deduction because moldy produce was found in the kitchen. The items in question were immediately thrown away. Sauce cups were missing ladles and the dish machine strainer needed to be cleaned. A couple other minor cleaning problems were noted.

Big Dawg's Burger Shack in Carbondale was a point higher. The Jackson County inspector found one critical violation. Five points were lost because some food in the make table was not cool enough. It was discarded. Ice cream needed to be covered when it wasn't being used and a container of opened hot dogs had not been labeled with the date it had been opened.

Keeper's Quarters also in Carbondale got a 91. A five point critical violation was noted when bacon was found at room temperature. It had to be thrown away. Bowls were being used as scoops for some spices and the vent hood and filters needed to be cleaned better.



The Vault Cafe in Marion got a 96. Part of the dishwasher needed to be cleaned and repaired.