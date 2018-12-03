Restaurant Report Card: Perfect scores (Oct.)

WSIL -- We have a handful of perfect scores from October to share with you in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

The Buzz and the Casey's General Store in Benton didn't lose any points in Franklin County. In Gallatin County, The American Legion in Shawneetown and Eubanks Custom Cookin' in Ridgway were both flawless.

Four spots in Jackson County were perfect. Arby's, The Cellar and Quatro's Pizza all in Carbondale and Tibby Creamery in Murphysboro. The Jefferson County inspector didn't take away any points from Billy Bob's Commissary, the Casey's General Store on Salem Road and Indian Hills Golf Club.

Wildcat Pizza in Carrier Mills was perfect in Saline County and in Williamson County, so was Southern Illinois Mercantile Company in Marion.