Job Squad: November 30, 2018

WSIL -- There are several job openings this week.

Priority Professional Group is helping hire general labor positions for boat builders and touch up. These are full time, permanent positions. Previous experience is helpful, but not required. Learn more here.

Troop Veterinary Services in Marion is hiring a certified Veterinary Technician. Experience is required. Hours are Monday through Friday with some Saturday shifts. You're asked to bring your resume to the office, which is located on Route 37 in Marion.

Baldwin Piano and Organ Center in Herrin is hiring part-time piano movers. Hours are irregular but are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call the number (618) 942-5115 or stop by the store on North Park Ave. in Herrin.