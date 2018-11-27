Ugly Christmas Suit Guys return to raise money for Honor Wreaths - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ugly Christmas Suit Guys return to raise money for Honor Wreaths

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- The Ugly Christmas Suit Guys are joining forces again this year to raise money for a good cause. The duo of Tom Harness and News 3 This Morning co-anchor Kevin Hunsperger will don an ugly Christmas suit by Shinesty until they raise $5,000 for the Honor Wreaths for Veterans Program

Harness, who is an Army veteran, started the Ugly Christmas Suit Fundraiser in 2014. Through the years he's raised thousands of dollars for groups right here in southern Illinois, including Gumdrops, Children's Home + Aid and The Promise Shelter. In 2017, Harness asked Hunsperger to join the effort. Together the two raised more than $8,500 for Children's Home + Aid.

Here's how it works. People and businesses can make a donation here and the Ugly Christmas Suit Guys will stop by your business for a photo opp and a Christmas carol. A photo is then posted on social media thanking the donor and promoting their brand or business. There is no price limit on the donation. 

To book the guys or make a donation, again head to this site

