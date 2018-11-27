Chicago officers accused in Van Dyke cover-up to stand trial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago officers accused in Van Dyke cover-up to stand trial

CHICAGO (AP) - A trial is set to begin for three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up what happened the night another officer fatally shot Laquan McDonald.

David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney are charged with felony conspiracy, misconduct and obstruction of justice after they allegedly falsified their reports to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke. The white officer shot the black teen 16 times in 2014.

The trial that starts Tuesday will feature the dashcam video that was instrumental in a jury finding Van Dyke guilty last month of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

With the video, prosecutors plan to show that McDonald wasn't trying to attack Van Dyke when he was shot and wasn't as threatening or aggressive as officers portrayed him in their reports.

