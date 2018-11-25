Driver faces DUI charge after crashing into police car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver faces DUI charge after crashing into police car

HILLSIDE, Ill. (AP) - A Cook County Sheriff's deputy was hurt after another driver slammed into his squad car on Interstate 290 in suburban Chicago.

Chicago-based WLS-TV reports that the deputy had just stepped out of his car to help another motorist who had crashed into an expressway wall when a third vehicle rear-ended his police cruiser early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the deputy and the driver who struck his car were taken to the hospital, but both are expected to be OK.

Police say the driver who rear-ended the police car now faces impaired driving charges.

