Winter brings increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Poison Center says winter months bring increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It's called the "silent killer" because it can't be seen, smelled or tasted.

Poison Center officials are urging residents to have functioning CO detectors in their homes.

Carol DesLauriers is assistant vice president of the center. She says carbon monoxide poisoning can occur any time of year. But the risk increases as the weather grows colder and people turn on furnaces and gas-powered appliances for heating.

Gas heating appliances are the leading cause of CO injury. Others are oil and wood heaters, charcoal grills, lanterns, and gasoline-powered engines.

The Poison Center recommends installing carbon monoxide detectors on each floor of a home and to have furnaces and heating equipment inspected annually by professionals.

