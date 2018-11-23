Heavy snow possible Sunday in north central, NE Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - The National Weather Service says parts of north central and northeastern Illinois could receive more than 6 inches of snow Sunday.

The weather service has posted a winter storm watch in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties.

The watch advisory says 3-6 inches of snow are possible in Knox, Stark, Peoria, Marshall, Fulton and Schuyler counties.

It says winds gusting as high as 35 mph also could significantly reduce visibility.

