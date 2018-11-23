EPA to install monitoring wells at East Chicago site - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

EPA to install monitoring wells at East Chicago site

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will install monitoring wells at the U.S.S. Lead Superfund site in East Chicago to look at contaminated groundwater.

EPA remedial project manager Katherine Thomas says contractors could begin the installation next week as part of an ongoing study of the extent of contamination and potential risks to residents.

Thomas tells the Post-Tribune the groundwater investigation will be focused on unexcavated areas of the former U.S.S. Lead factory site and neighboring wetlands.

The EPA reached an administrative agreement last year with U.S.S. Lead to conduct groundwater and soil-testing to explore any remaining contamination.

U.S.S. Lead operated its East Chicago facility from 1906 to 1985.

Nearby residential areas also were investigated and in 2012 the EPA detailed clean-up plans for that portion of the Superfund site.

