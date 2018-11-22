Man accused of shooting at police faces several charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of shooting at police faces several charges

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have charged a man who police say shot at officers during a foot chase in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis County prosecutors Wednesday charged 24-year-old Trey Cockrell with two counts of assault or attempt on officers and with several related crimes. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say Cockrell ran from a vehicle officers were checking in Brentwood around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire says the man later identified as Cockrell fired at least one shot toward officers from a small wooded area between a motel and a Target store.

Police say officers didn't fire back then but did later and wounded Cockrell when he fired more shots from a creek. Police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

