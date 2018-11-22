Pets of the Week: November 22, 2018

WSIL -- No turkeys in our Thanksgiving edition of Pets of the Week, but plenty of dogs and cats looking for a new place to call home.

Mercedes is a three year old pit bull. You can learn more about her at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

Jenny is a six year old Labrador Retriever mix. She's housebroken and gets along well with others. Jenny's adoption fee is 100 dollars and includes her spay, vaccines and microchip. Find her at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro.

Brownies is female Staffy/Boxer mix. She's about 2 years old and gets along well with other dogs. She is available at Marion Animal Control.

These three little kittens haven't lost their mittens, but they do need names and a home. You can adopt them from Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion.

This girl needs a name too. She is available at Williamson County Animal Control. They say she's between one and two years old.

Herrin Animal Control is trying to get this Shepherd mix adopted. She's less than a year old.