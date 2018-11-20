Restaurant Report Card: November 19, 2018

WSIL -- A Williamson County grocery store deli racked up several violations with the health inspector in October.

The deli at Borowiak's IGA in Carterville earned an 80. The Williamson County inspector noted 13 violations, one of which was deemed critical. It was a five point loss because a floor spray hose was being used in the three compartment sink.

Several cleaning violations were found including the bakers' oven, walk in freezer and floor. Repairs also needed to be made to the walls, ceiling tiles and self-closing door in the restroom. Some cold food items did not have a prep date on them and an employee was reminded to use hair restraints.

Also in Williamson County, Thai D in Marion received an 89. Five points were taken away because fly strips were hanging in the kitchen.

That is the only critical violation found. Two more points were deducted because of an issue with thawing frozen food.



Rare Chophouse in Mt. Vernon got a 94 from the Jefferson County inspector. A four point loss was noted because there was no sanitizer solution in the dish machine. Wiping clothes need to be stored properly as well.

Tequila's in Carbondale earned a 98. The Jackson County inspector took away two points because the soap dispenser by hand sink in the kitchen needed more soap.