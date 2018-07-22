More than senior moments: Better dementia detection is urged

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE and LINDSEY TANNER

CHICAGO (AP) - There's new guidance to help family doctors do a better job of diagnosing mental decline and dementia.

A panel of Alzheimer's disease experts on Sunday issued guidelines aiming to get help sooner for people whose minds are slipping, even if there's no cure.

Surveys and anecdotal reports show many people with symptoms don't get checked and some aren't told when a problem is found.

The panel says family physicians should do a thorough evaluation when concerning symptoms arise and share the diagnosis candidly.

The panel announced the guidelines at an Alzheimer's Association conference in Chicago.

