Congresswoman collecting Valentine's Day cards for veterans

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois congresswoman is collecting Valentine's Day cards for veterans.

This is the fifth year that U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has invited constituents to send Valentine's Day greetings to those who have served their country.

Bustos says people may mail or drop off the valentines at one of her offices, located in Peoria, Rock Island and Rockford.

She says it's a way to make sure "our veterans know that their sacrifices and service to our country are appreciated and will never be forgotten."

The deadline to submit valentines is Feb. 9.

