Police ID man shot, killed by officer in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police in southwest Missouri have identified a man killed by officers during a confrontation.

Springfield police say in a written statement that 46-year-old William Oleson, of Springfield, died after being shot by an officer responding to a report of a break-in.

Police say the shooting happened Friday afternoon as an officer responded to the report of two armed people trying to break into a shed. Police say the officer saw a man later identified as Oleson in the front of the home and chased him to the backyard. Police say the officer shot Oleson after he displayed a handgun. The officer was not hurt.

Oleson was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the name of the officer who shot Oleson.

