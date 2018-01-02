Conservative groups appeal in public-pay abortion challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Anti-abortion groups are appealing after a judge dismissed a lawsuit to stop a law that'll expand Medicaid and state-employee group health insurance to cover abortions.

A Sangamon County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn't intervene in General Assembly "political questions."

The Catholic Thomas More Society filed a notice of appeal Tuesday on behalf of conservative groups and legislators. They're seeking an emergency injunction to keep the law from taking effect Monday.

State Rep. Peter Breen, a Lombard Republican who's special counsel for the society, says lawmakers passed the measure too late in 2017 for it to take effect Jan. 1 and didn't appropriate funding. Breen says there's still time to block the law from being implemented since processing requests for procedure reimbursements takes months.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the law in September.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.