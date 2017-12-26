Railway leasing company to remove railcars from Adirondacks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Railway leasing company to remove railcars from Adirondacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A railway equipment leasing company has ordered removal of all of its railcars from tracks in New York's Adirondack Park.

Union Tank Car says removal of approximately 65 tank cars is expected to be completed by mid-January. The empty cars had been temporarily placed on rail lines controlled by Iowa Pacific Railroad until they could be returned to service.

The general manager of leasing for Union Tank Car says the company regrets the decision to store the railcars in the Adirondacks and says it won't happen again.

Chicago-based Union Tank Car is a subsidiary of a Berkshire Hathaway company and is not affiliated with Iowa Pacific Railroad.

