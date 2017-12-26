Too cold to party, so St. Louis Zoo elephant to stay inside

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Raja the elephant is turning 25, but it's just too cold to party outside.

So one of the St. Louis Zoo's most popular residents will celebrate his big birthday quietly indoors on Wednesday.

The zoo said Tuesday that the below-freezing temperatures are just too cold for Raja and the other elephants to venture outdoors. They'll remain in their climate-controlled barn until the weather warms.

The party will go on without the guest of honor. Zoo visitors can write greetings on an oversize card and buy cupcakes and hot chocolate at a party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the zoo's Lakeside Cafe.

Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo, on Dec. 27, 1992.

