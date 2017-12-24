Health violation preceded famed Chicago restaurant's closing

CHICAGO (AP) - A published report says the recent closure of an acclaimed Chicago restaurant was preceded by health code violations and management disputes.

Grace closed last week after five years. It was among 14 restaurants nationwide to win the coveted three Michelin stars.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Chicago Health Department inspected and fined the upscale restaurant last spring over a food-poisoning complaint. The newspaper cites public records showing inspectors made a surprise visit after someone reported becoming "very ill" within 24 hours of eating at the restaurant.

Records also show health officials found five violations in June, including an infraction for putting utensils in a sink where employees were only supposed to wash their hands.

The newspaper reports disagreements between the restaurant's owner and general manager. The chef quit last week.

